UPDATE 1-Brazil's Petrobras exceeds quarterly profit estimates thanks to asset sales

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA handily beat second quarter profit estimates on Thursday thanks in large part to billions of reais in asset sales, with margins hitting market expectations.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the firm is commonly known, said second quarter net profit came to 18.87 billion reais ($4.92 billion). That was well above the Refinitiv consensus estimate of 8.06 billion reais at current exchange rates.

Adjusted for non-recurring items, net income would have come to 5.2 billion reais, Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said in written remarks accompanying the results.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), in some ways a more closely watched indicator given Petrobras’ many impairments and one-off gains in recent years, hit market estimates. Petrobras said EBITDA came to 32.67 billion reais, almost exactly in line with the Refinitiv estimate of 32.7 billion reais.

Overall, the results reflect Petrobras’ recent acceleration in asset sales. Castello Branco, who took charge in January, has made selling off non-core assets in order to reduce debt a key part of his overall strategy, a tactic that has been cheered by investors.

Overall in 2019, the company has received some $12.764 billion from asset sales, including $8.722 billion from its sale of gas pipelines to France’s Engie SA in the second quarter, it said in the filing.

Largely as a result of those sales, Petrobras’ net debt to EBITDA ratio fell to 2.69 at the end of the second quarter, down from 3.19 at the end of the first quarter. Petrobras’ current goal is to bring that ratio down to 1.5 in 2020.

($1 = 3.84 reais)

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Sandra Maler and Cynthia Osterman