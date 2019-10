RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA reported third-quarter net income was 9.09 billion reais ($2.25 billion) on Thursday, significantly down from the previous quarter partly because of one-off charges.

In a securities filing, Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, said net income rose 36.8% from the same period last year, but fell 51.8% on a quarterly basis.

($1 = 4.04 reais)

Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Christian Schmollinger