Brazil's Petrobras misses quarterly profit estimates amid impairments

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras posted a net income of 8.15 billion reais ($1.87 billion) in the fourth quarter, somewhat below analysts’ expectations, as the firm was hit with one-off impairments and higher administrative costs.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Petroleo Brasileiro SA , as the firm is formally known, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted for some one-off items, came in at 36.5 billion reais in the quarter.

$1 = 4.37 reais Reporting by Gram Slattery and Marta Nogueira; Editing by Chris Reese