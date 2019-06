SAO PAULO, June 10 (Reuters) - Brazil’s state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA said Caixa Econômica Federal will sell a stake worth 7.2 billion reais ($1.86 billion) in the company, according to a securities filing on Monday.

Caixa will sell 241.3 million common shares in the oil company in a secondary offering, the filing said.

$1 = 3.8750 reais Reporting by Ana Mano