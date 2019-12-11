Brazil's Petrobras likely to hit upper end of target for 2019 production: exec

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras will produce more than 2.7 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in 2019, with total production coming in on the upper end of the target range, an executive said on Wednesday.

In its formal guidance, Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the firm is formally known, predicted it would produce 2.7 million boepd in 2019, though actual production could vary 2.5% above or below the target. In a breakfast with journalists on Wednesday, Exploration and Production Director Carlos Alberto de Oliveira said production would end the year close to the ceiling of that range.

