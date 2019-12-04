Petrobras' CFO says firm will add assets to divestment portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras’ plan to divest between $20 billion and $30 billion over the next five years is not ambitious enough, and the company will need to divest from additional assets, Chief Financial Officer Andrea Marques de Almeida said on Wednesday.

In a presentation released shortly before the executive’s comments, the firm said assets in Bolivia and some legacy deepwater oilfields could be among those the company will put on the block.

