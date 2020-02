RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 17 (Reuters) - A Brazilian labor court on Monday declared that a strike at oil company Petrobras is illegal and allowed the company to take disciplinary action against workers and their unions.

The decision allows for the involved unions to be fined up to 500,000 reais ($115,529) per day if the strike continues.

$1 = 4.3279 reais Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Dan Grebler