SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil regulator ANP said on Thursday it had approved a payment of 665.4 million reais ($170 million) to state-run oil company Petrobras to cover subsidies for diesel for the period from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29.

The subsidies were decided by President Michel Temer’s government in June in response to a trucker’s strike and will end on Dec. 31. ($1 = 3.8938 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marta Nogueira Editing by Leslie Adler)