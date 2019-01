SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) has received an unfavorable ruling from a tax court in a 1.7 billion reais ($445.70 million) dispute involving corporate tax charged in 2012 on overseas companies it controlled, the Brazilian state-run oil company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

Petrobras said it will appeal the decision.

$1 = 3.8142 reais Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely