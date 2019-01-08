Brazil's Petrobras may settle transfer-of-rights dispute for about $14 bln

SAO PAULO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) may receive about $14 billion from the Brazilian government to settle a dispute related to the so-called transfer-of-rights oil exploration areas off the coast, the state-run oil firm said on Tuesday.

Petrobras said in a securities filing that such a settlement could only be confirmed after Brazil’s TCU audit court issues an opinion on the matter, adding both parties have to be in agreement with the terms. (Reporting by Ana Mano; editing by Jason Neely)