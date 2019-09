SAO PAULO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA has signed an agreement to exit the natural gas distribution segment in Uruguay, the company said in a statement on Monday, without disclosing values.

In July, Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco said Petrobras planned to reach an agreement to give natural gas distribution licenses back to the Uruguayan government by the end of September. (Reporting by Gram Slattery; editing by Jonathan Oatis)