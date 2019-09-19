Petrofac to divest remaining stake in Mexico for $276 mln

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Oilfield services company Petrofac Ltd said it would sell its remaining 51% interest in its Mexico operations to Perenco (Oil & Gas) International Ltd for $276 million.

Petrofac said the sale includes the company’s Santuario, Magallanes and Arenque contracts and that it would use the proceeds to cut debt.

“This disposal reinforces our position as a capital-light business and represents further progress in our stated strategy to enhance returns,” Petrofac Chief Executive Officer Ayman Asfari said in a statement. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)