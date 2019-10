LIMA, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Peruvian state-owned oil firm Petroperú is seeking as much as $1.5 billion of government funding to complete expansion of its Talara refinery, the company’s president Carlos Paredes said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Paredes said the funds - $1 billion rolling over previously issued bonds and $500 million in “fresh” financing - would help the facility start operation in the first quarter of 2021. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Adam Jourdan )