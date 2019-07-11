Noticias de Mercados
Portugal to buy five Embraer military planes for 827 million euros

LISBON, July 11 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government will buy five KC-390 military transport aircraft and a flight simulator from Brazilian aerospace company Embraer for 827 million euros ($932 million), Defence Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho said on Thursday.

The first of the five jet-powered planes will be delivered to the Portuguese armed forces in February 2023, with the rest of deliveries to occur until February 2027.

According to a government statement, the purchase will reinforce the armed forces’ capabilities to combat wildfires. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Catarina Demony, editing by Andrei Khalip)

