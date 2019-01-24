Noticias de Mercados
January 24, 2019 / 7:54 AM

Premier Oil's offshore Mexico well fails to hit oil in Marte prospect

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Premier Oil said on Thursday an appraisal well offshore Mexico did not hit oil in a deeper exploration prospect called Marte.

The company will now drill a secondary wellbore away from the original hole of the Zama-2 appraisal well, which was deepened to evaluate the high-risk Marte exploration prospect.

Premier Oil said the Zama appraisal programme was progressing ahead of schedule and was currently under budget. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
