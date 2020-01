LONDON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Premier Oil is set to buy stakes in North Sea oilfields Andrew and Shearwater from BP for $625 million and increase its stake in the Tolmount gas project buying a bigger stake from Dana for $191 million, Premier said on Tuesday.

It also said it had extended its debt maturity timeline to the end of November 2023. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)