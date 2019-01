LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain’s Premier Oil cut debt to $2.3 billion at the end of 2018, below a previous forecast of $2.4 billion, it said in a trading update on Thursday.

Premier’s full-year production of 80,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day came in slightly above its guidance and 7 percent above its 2017 output. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Arathy S Nair Editing by David Goodman)