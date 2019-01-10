PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 10

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** TransCanada Corp is planning to drop "Canada" from its name to reflect its growing focus on the United States and Mexico, a move that is raising concerns in Alberta about its long-term commitment to Calgary as a head office. tgam.ca/2RLhJyk

** Michael Wekerle's Difference Capital Financial Inc is set to become debt-free after running into some challenges earlier this decade, by retiring C$6.7 million ($5.07 million) of its debentures a year-and-a-half early. tgam.ca/2REt2YU

** Husky Energy Inc is likely to find there's strong buyer interest in its Canadian gas station network from an industry whose ownership has shifted radically in recent years. tgam.ca/2H4B0GO

NATIONAL POST

** Several of Canada's international trading partners are pushing back against Ottawa's safeguards on imported steel, challenging the basis for the emergency restrictions and in some cases, requesting individual exemptions. bit.ly/2H5hlGI

** As expected, the central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 1.75 percent. Less expected was a heightened expression of concern over the housing market and the ability of debt-burdened households to manage higher interest rates. bit.ly/2H2WO5G

$1 = 1.3215 Canadian dollars Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom