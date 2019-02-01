PRESS DIGEST - Canada - Feb 1

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's top court has ruled that companies can't walk away from their obligations to clean up oil wells. The court said Alberta's rules compelling oil and gas companies to remediate spent wells are in the public interest and do not conflict with banks' rights to collect on debts in bankruptcy cases. (tgam.ca/2CVVr3f)

** The Waterloo, Ontario-based software company Open Text Corp announced on Thursday that it would buy Colorado legal-tech company Catalyst Repository Systems Inc in a deal worth $75 million in cash. (tgam.ca/2D18vUS)

** Canada's largest cryptocurrency exchange, QuadrigaCX says it has applied for creditor protection as it seeks to address "significant financial issues" that have prevented it from being able to serve its customers. (tgam.ca/2CYZ5cB)

NATIONAL POST

** Unifor Canada is standing behind striking workers in the Mexican border city Matamoros, where tens of thousands of auto parts and plastics plant employees walked off the job last week in an action that industry groups say is costing $50 million per day. (bit.ly/2CUrK2o) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)