PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Feb 22

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Barrick Gold Corp is mulling a takeover bid for Newmont Mining Corp, a transaction that would represent one of the largest mining deals ever and solidify the Toronto-based company's position as the world's largest gold producer. tgam.ca/2VaGWQD

** Canada's biggest legal pot grower Canopy Growth Corp and its largest convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc are joining forces to sell recreational cannabis in Ontario. tgam.ca/2Iveyr2

** Canada's ambassador to the United States, David MacNaughton, says he is confident the Trump administration will lift tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum in "the next few weeks." tgam.ca/2GXj1QE

NATIONAL POST

** A new report shows C$100 billion ($75.74 billion) in planned spending on resource projects in Canada has evaporated, and a further drop should be expected without substantial amendments to the Liberal government's planned regulatory overhaul in Bill C-69. bit.ly/2E5J7hD

$1 = C$1.32 Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom