PRESS DIGEST - Canada - April 5

April 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Goldcorp Inc shareholders have voted decisively in favour of the company's $10-billion acquisition by Newmont Mining Corp, removing one more roadblock in what would be one of the biggest deals in the history of the gold sector. (tgam.ca/2uOTsKu)

** Canada's Supreme Court has ruled that business customers of Telus Corp cannot take part in a class-action lawsuit over cellphone billing and must instead arbitrate their claims against the company, a decision that comes amid growing concern about the use of mandatory arbitration clauses. (tgam.ca/2uNGooI)

** Speaking in Washington Thursday before a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ministerial meeting, Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland responded to United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's assertion earlier this week that the new North American Free Trade Agreement agreed last year – called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement by the U.S. – must now be revisited to toughen its labour and environmental rules, make prescription drugs cheaper and beef up enforcement provisions. (tgam.ca/2uOCnAp) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)