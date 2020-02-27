PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb. 27

Feb 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from Canadian newspaper The Globe And Mail. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

** GMP Capital Inc unveiled details of an offer to purchase the minority stake in wealth-management division Richardson GMP Ltd that it doesn't already own, giving it full ownership of the operation, as the final stage of a three-year restructuring plan. tgam.ca/3aaLNsB

** Toronto will explore the feasibility of a tax on vacant storefronts in an attempt to revitalize commercial streets and discourage speculators from sitting on real estate. tgam.ca/2w6mTvA

** Canada says it's talking to NAFTA partners – in particular, Mexico – about stepping up monitoring of offshore imports of aluminum in order to determine if countries such as China are dumping product in the free-trade zone. tgam.ca/2uynPIw

** Ontario Premier Doug Ford's cabinet approved a policy which would switch some patients on public drug plans to less-expensive versions of their medications, saving tens of millions of dollars a year. tgam.ca/2w6mIQW

