PRESS DIGEST- Canada - June 13

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to meet U.S. President Donald Trump on June 20 at the White House to seek his help pressing China to release two detained Canadians, and to co-ordinate the ratification of the new continental free-trade deal. tgam.ca/2KiKG18

** Jean Chrétien is floating the idea of having Canada's Justice Minister exercise his legal authority to stop the U.S. extradition of senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou as the means to normalize diplomatic relations with China, sources say. tgam.ca/2ReBR93

NATIONAL POST

** Environment Minister Catherine McKenna rejected the majority of industry-friendly amendments proposed for Ottawa's sweeping bill to change how major projects get environmental approval, likely putting a final stamp on the controversial Bill C-69 and fuelling anger in the West. bit.ly/2ZqpdH3

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom