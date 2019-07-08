PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 8

July 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's banking regulator, The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) determined that Scotiabank's documentation and background reviews of clients were unsatisfactory for its Puerto Rican commercial credit business, years before the bank decided to sell its 109-year-old subsidiary at a loss. tgam.ca/2S1H4l4

** Montreal based Canadian National Railway Co has pushed for intermodal transportation to lessen reliance on commodity freight and has expanded its reach into container shipping with three non-rail deals since October. tgam.ca/2S28uqQ

** Former Bay Street executive Tuula Jalasjaa launched Canada's first robo-adviser platform geared toward women, Smart Money for Her, with an aim of providing financial literacy to its users. tgam.ca/2RZGIvc

