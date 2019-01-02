PRESS DIGEST - New York Times business news - Jan 2

Jan 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Mitt Romney, the incoming senator from Utah and former Republican presidential nominee, revived his rivalry with President Trump on Tuesday with an op-ed essay in The Washington Post in which he said Trump "has not risen to the mantle of the office." (nyti.ms/2F3WGQO)

- Netflix Inc has blocked an episode of its show "Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj" from streaming in Saudi Arabia after the Saudi government complained that the episode — which is critical of the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman — violated its cyber crime laws. (nyti.ms/2CIUNqR)

- American border officers sent tear gas into Mexico early Tuesday to drive away about 150 migrants trying to cross the border into the United States, the Customs and Border Protection agency said in a statement. (nyti.ms/2F20mCv)

- For Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the United States government shutdown comes with a price tag: about $100,000, every day, of federal money that does not arrive to keep health clinics staffed, food pantry shelves full and employees paid. (nyti.ms/2F1keq4)

- Thirty-three minutes into the new year, scientists, engineers and well-wishers at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory celebrated the moment that NASA's New Horizons spacecraft made its closest approach to a small, icy world nicknamed Ultima Thule - an encounter with the most distant object ever visited. (nyti.ms/2s5Ri7H)

