PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 12

- U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday warned 12 sellers of dietary supplements to stop claiming their products can cure diseases ranging from Alzheimer's to cancer to diabetes. nyti.ms/2Srz00s

- U.S. House and Senate negotiators on Monday night agreed in principle to provide $1.38 billion for fencing and other physical barriers at the Mexican border, part of a broader agreement that would stave off another partial government shutdown without funding President Donald Trump's wall. nyti.ms/2SrMitH

- Viewership for the Grammy Awards held steady on Sunday night, drawing an audience of 19.9 million people, according to Nielsen, slightly better than the 19.8 million viewers who tuned in for the show last year. nyti.ms/2SpAE2J

