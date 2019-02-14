PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 14

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Millions of dollars have been siphoned from Venezuela’s state oil company into a small bank almost 6,000 miles away, in Bulgaria, officials there said on Wednesday as they disclosed an investigation into suspected money laundering. nyti.ms/2DDCBOG

- A national strike in Belgium over pay and working conditions has led to the cancellation of all flights in and out of the country, halted public transport and prompted blockades outside factories, threatening to bring the country to a standstill on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2DAhM6W

- South Koreans were left flustered on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that he had made their government pay $500 million more to help cover the cost of maintaining American troops in the country, a claim that contradicted the terms of a cost-sharing deal South Korea and the United States signed on Sunday. nyti.ms/2DEb6Vm

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said in a suit that Gene Levoff, a former senior director of corporate law and a corporate secretary at Apple Inc, repeatedly traded on inside information from 2011 to 2016. nyti.ms/2DxG1Cs (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)