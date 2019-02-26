PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Feb 26

Feb 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asked a federal court to hold Tesla's Chief Executive Officer, Elon Musk, in contempt of court for violating a settlement he and the company reached with the commission last year. The SEC said Musk issued an updated production outlook in a Twitter post on last Tuesday without first seeking approval from the company's lawyers as required under the agreement. nyti.ms/2VqXtQL

- General Electric agreed on Monday to sell its biopharmaceutical business to Danaher Corp for about $21.4 billion, as the troubled industrial giant sells off divisions to pay down debt and steady its business. nyti.ms/2VnkZ0V

- Kim Jong-un, the North Korean leader, arrived in Vietnam early Tuesday, as he prepared to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss a range of thorny diplomatic issues, including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. nyti.ms/2Vl5Ehg

- Republican leaders scrambled to keep rank-and-file members in line ahead of a House vote on Tuesday to kill President Trump's declaration of a national emergency on the Mexican border, as Democrats appealed to Republicans to protect Congress's constitutional power to control federal spending. nyti.ms/2VksxS8 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)