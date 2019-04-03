PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - April 3

April 3 (Reuters) - The following are top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Senate Commerce Committee is investigating whistle-blower claims that Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) safety inspectors who evaluated Boeing Co's 737 Max airplane were not appropriately trained or certified. nyti.ms/2OHUq48

- President Donald Trump backed off plans to introduce a Republican replacement for the Affordable Care Act after Senator Mitch McConnell privately warned him that the Senate would not revisit health care in a comprehensive way before the November 2020 elections. nyti.ms/2OFCQOk

- President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday that closing the southern border with Mexico could damage the United States economy, but said protecting America's security was more important than trade. nyti.ms/2OLsb4U (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)