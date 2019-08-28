PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - Aug 28

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Deutsche Bank AG told a federal appeals court on Tuesday that it was in possession of some tax returns sought by congressional subpoenas issued earlier this year to U.S. President Donald Trump, his family and his businesses. nyti.ms/2Hx7BTs

- Google's former employee Anthony Levandowski was charged by federal prosecutors with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets from Google before joining Uber Technologies Inc. nyti.ms/2HtyEis

- The Sackler family would give up ownership of Purdue Pharma and pay $3 billion of their own money under terms of a settlement proposal to resolve thousands of federal and state lawsuits. nyti.ms/2Hv5xvf

- The tobacco giants Philip Morris International Inc and the Altria Group Inc are in talks to reunite, the companies said on Tuesday. nyti.ms/2HsHnkI (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)