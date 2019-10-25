PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Oct 25

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Barneys New York said Authentic Brands Group, the owner of Nine West and Nautica, has been bidding for the struggling department store and that the offer had been accepted, though no deal had been completed. nyti.ms/2pTrkH2

- The U.S. administration on Thursday moved to protect the Venezuelan-owned refining company Citgo from creditors by closing a narrow loophole on sanctions intended to topple the Venezuelan government. nyti.ms/2MLOWGm

- Hundreds of thousands of Californians endured blackouts on Thursday as the state's utility companies sought to prevent their equipment from igniting wildfires. More than 10,000 acres were ablaze in Sonoma County and Pacific Gas & Electric Corp said it was investigating whether its equipment had been involved. nyti.ms/2BFCQbk

- Republicans in Congress struggled for a second consecutive day Thursday to defend U.S. President Donald Trump against Democrats' impeachment inquiry amid a steady stream of damaging revelations about his conduct, leveling another objection to a process they said was fundamentally unfair. nyti.ms/2Wmnoe5 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)