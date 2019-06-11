PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 11

June 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Trump has concluded his tariff threat worked and forced Mexico to stop the flow of migrants. On Monday, he pivoted back to his trade fight with China and vowed to hit Beijing with more tariffs if it did not accede to America's trade demands. nyti.ms/2WrdsOx

- The cracks in the world's largest auto alliance grew wider on Monday, as Nissan Motor Co Ltd condemned as "most regrettable" a decision by its French partner, Renault SA , to withdraw support for the Japanese automaker's efforts to overhaul its governance. nyti.ms/2Ww4CPM

- Huawei executive defended the company's security practices in the face of tough questioning from members of the British Parliament on Monday, as the Chinese technology giant seeks to contain an American-led effort to ban it around the world. nyti.ms/2Wtoint

- Salesforce.com Inc agreed on Monday to buy big data firm Tableau Software Inc for $15.3 billion. The all-stock transaction is the largest in a string of acquisitions by Salesforce, which is based in San Francisco. nyti.ms/2WtquuT

- The opioid manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc filed for bankruptcy protection Monday, days after agreeing to pay $225 million to settle a federal investigation into the marketing practices for its powerful fentanyl painkiller. nyti.ms/2Wt5pkk

