PRESS DIGEST-New York Times business news - June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Renault said it had settled a core dispute in its rocky relationship with Nissan Motor Co ahead of a pivotal meeting of Nissan shareholders next week in Japan, in a deal that officials hope will allow both companies to focus on strengthening the world's largest auto alliance. nyti.ms/2WXTEaP

- Governor David Ige of Hawaii said a "notice to proceed" had been issued for construction of a giant, long-contested telescope on Mauna Kea, the volcano on the Big Island that 13 major telescopes already call home and construction could start as soon as July. nyti.ms/2XWPlZL

- Walmart Inc pleaded guilty and said it will pay $282 million to settle an investigation into whether its overseas units in Mexico, Brazil, China and India violated the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. nyti.ms/2L13CkB (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)