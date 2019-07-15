PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - July 15

July 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China's growth fell to its slowest pace in nearly three decades, officials said on Monday, as a resurgence of trade tensions with the United States and lingering financial problems take an increasing toll on one of the world's most vital economic engines. nyti.ms/2Z2Bwt6

- After three years of negotiations, Puerto Rico's federal overseers are at last finishing up a plan to complete the restructuring of the island's roughly $124 billion in debt. nyti.ms/30soaXw

- Corporate lobbyists are increasingly highlighting the concerns of black New Yorkers to support their clients' causes. They argued that a ban on menthol cigarettes would disproportionately affect the African-American community in the city. nyti.ms/30wL3sW (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)