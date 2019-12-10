PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - Dec. 10

Dec 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Amazon.com Inc said in a legal complaint unsealed on Monday that it had lost a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon because President Trump used "improper pressure" to divert the contract from the company to harm its chief executive, Jeff Bezos. nyti.ms/38lvCZi

- Four months before the first deadly crash of Boeing Co's 737 Max, a senior manager approached an executive at the company with concerns that the plane was riddled with production problems and potentially unsafe. That manager, Ed Pierson, plans to tell his story to Congress on Wednesday. nyti.ms/2RzEQLt

- A war of words erupted on Monday between The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Warner Bros over "Richard Jewell," a new Clint Eastwood-directed film that depicts the newspaper's reporting after a bomb exploded at the 1996 Summer Olympics. nyti.ms/2Pu5NgX

- Democratic lawmakers are nearing an agreement to bring the revised North American free trade deal to a vote after securing additional labor, enforcement and other provisions and winning the support of top labor leaders. nyti.ms/2PsUE08 (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)