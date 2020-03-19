PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 19

Noticias de Mercados
March 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler on Wednesday decided to idle their plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico for at least a week. nyti.ms/2xRAg3x

- The Federal Reserve said late Wednesday night that it would offer emergency loans to money market mutual funds, its latest in a series of steps to keep the financial system functioning and prop up the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/2QIjtXp

- The European Central Bank will begin an enormous new wave of bond purchases meant to counteract the "serious risks" to the eurozone caused by the coronavirus pandemic. nyti.ms/3ae3o3r

