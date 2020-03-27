PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The White House has canceled an announcement of a joint venture between General Motors and Ventec Life Systems that would allow for the production of as many as 80,000 ventilators after the Federal Emergency Management Agency said it needed more time to assess whether the estimated cost was prohibitive. nyti.ms/3dwOvLj

- President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela was indicted in the United States on Thursday in a decades-long narco-terrorism and international cocaine trafficking conspiracy in which, prosecutors said, he led a violent drug cartel even as he ascended to the top of government. nyti.ms/2WNbUCA

- President Trump said Thursday that he planned to label different areas of the country as at a "high risk, medium risk or low risk" to the spread of the coronavirus, as part of new federal guidelines to help states decide whether to relax or enhance their quarantine and social distancing measures. nyti.ms/2ydzbDl

