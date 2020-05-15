PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has agreed to build an advanced chip factory in the United States, in a response to the Trump administration's growing concerns about the security of the global electronics supply chain and its competitive tensions with China. nyti.ms/3bFgyX6

- World Trade Organization head Roberto Azevêdo resigned unexpectedly on Thursday, adding another element of uncertainty to commerce in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and escalating trade conflicts. nyti.ms/35ZKk7q

- U.S. Senator Richard M. Burr of North Carolina on Thursday temporarily stepped down as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a day after F.B.I. agents seized his cellphone as part of an investigation into whether he sold hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stocks using non-public information about the coronavirus. nyti.ms/361Fs1G

