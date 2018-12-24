PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 24

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China said on Monday it would lower tariffs on more export and import products from the start of 2019, as part of President Xi Jinping's pledge to further open up the country's market. (on.wsj.com/2T5VQXf)

- Nissan Motor Co Ltd's Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa said a majority of Nissan's board supported the company's refusal to call a snap shareholder meeting in response to the indictment of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct. (on.wsj.com/2T5VCiQ)

- An oil exploration ship run by Exxon Mobil Corp halted work and fled after being intercepted by Venezuela's Navy. (on.wsj.com/2T2HJSy)

- President Donald Trump on Sunday said he discussed withdrawing U.S. troops from Syria with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and made clear he is sticking by the decision despite criticism from lawmakers and military leaders. (on.wsj.com/2T9aDAn) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)