PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 26

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Shoppers delivered the strongest holiday sales increase for U.S. retailers in six years, according to early data. Total U.S. retail sales, excluding automobiles, rose 5.1 percent between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 from a year earlier, according to Mastercard Inc SpendingPulse, which tracks both online and in-store spending with all forms of payment. on.wsj.com/2BGvh41

- Former Nissan Motor Co representative director Greg Kelly was released on bail Tuesday, breaking Japanese prosecutors' month-long hold over one of the defendants in their case against former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn. on.wsj.com/2BGvS5L

- U.S. President Donald Trump vowed on Tuesday to keep the federal government partially closed until Congress meets his demand for more than $5 billion to build a barrier along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying thousands of federal employees were willing to work without pay if it meant securing funding for the wall. on.wsj.com/2BQEqqT

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

