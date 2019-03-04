PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 4

March 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- An executive at Huawei Technologies Co Ltd has sued the Canadian government, police and border officials claiming her legal rights were violated when she was detained at Vancouver International Airport in December following an extradition arrest request from the U.S. on.wsj.com/2EKPSa3

- China and the U.S. are in the final stage of completing a trade deal, with Beijing offering to lower tariffs and other restrictions on American farm, chemical, auto and other products and Washington considering removing most, if not all, sanctions levied against Chinese products since last year. on.wsj.com/2EHOu7W

- Amazon.com Inc has challenged grocers by pushing them to lower prices and expand their delivery options. Now the company's latest plans threaten to steal sales of some of the industry's more profitable products. The e-commerce giant plans to launch urban grocery stores that could offer a spectrum of goods that includes beauty products alongside food. on.wsj.com/2EJspGe

- Instant Brands Inc, the maker of the popular Instant Pot, is merging with Corelle Brands LLC, which makes houseware mainstays such as Corelle, Pyrex, CorningWare and SnapWare, in a combination their owners hope will be a recipe for success. on.wsj.com/2GY2MUA (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)