PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Aug. 26

Aug 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- UBS Group AG and Deutsche Bank AG held talks about combining their businesses earlier this year, including discussions in mid-June about an investment banking alliance, according to people familiar with the discussions. on.wsj.com/30Ad5UH

- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States and Japan had reached a trade deal "in principle" that would pave the way for more U.S. farm exports to Japan, while dropping the threat of increased U.S. tariffs on Japanese cars. on.wsj.com/30Bamue

- Trump clashed with world leaders over the U.S. trade war with China and a host of foreign policy issues at a Group of Seven summit that showed his isolation on the world stage. on.wsj.com/30B1W6i

- The administration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has reached a preliminary agreement with four private energy companies to resolve a months long conflict over natural-gas-pipeline contracts, according to people with direct knowledge of the talks. on.wsj.com/30yv65R

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom