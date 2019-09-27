PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Sept. 27

Sept 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President Donald Trump sought to use the powers of his office to push Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and White House officials acted to conceal evidence of the president's actions, a whistleblower complaint alleges. on.wsj.com/2lvq6j9

- Endeavor Group Holdings, the U.S. entertainment and talent agency company, said on Thursday it had abandoned its initial public offering. on.wsj.com/2n3TjlK

- Contract talks between General Motors and the United Auto Workers entered a critical stretch on Thursday night, with bargainers focusing on big-picture issues such as wages, benefits and the use of temporary workers, according to people close to the talks. on.wsj.com/2n5EZsW

- WeWork's new leadership is advancing plans to push out nearly 20 employees tied to former Chief Executive Adam Neumann, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2n2lAcy

- Brazil's Embraer SA said on Thursday the European Commission indicated that it intends to open an in-depth investigation into Boeing's bid for a controlling stake in the commercial aircraft arm of the Brazilian planemaker. on.wsj.com/2n3VINi

- Delta Air Lines Inc said on Thursday it intends to buy a 20% stake in Chile-based Latam Airlines Group SA for $1.9 billion in cash and newly issued debt. on.wsj.com/2n5nARj (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)