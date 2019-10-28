PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Oct 28

Oct 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The ideological leader of Islamic State, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, died in a U.S.-led raid in northwestern Syria, President Trump said, marking the most significant setback for the militant group since losing the last of its territorial caliphate earlier this year. on.wsj.com/32TXgJI

- Tiffany & Co has received a takeover approach from LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which is seeking to add the iconic U.S. jeweler to its portfolio of upscale brands. The French company sent Tiffany officials a letter in the past couple of weeks outlining an all-cash takeover bid of roughly $120 a share, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2PpgOC4

- Argentina's once-disgraced nationalist Peronist movement was voted back into power on Sunday as voters grappling with an economic crisis rejected President Mauricio Macri's austerity policies, ending the country's experiment with policies Wall Street had supported. on.wsj.com/2BKi2jc

- California's governor declared a state of emergency as a wildfire north of San Francisco burned nearly uncontrolled and millions of people were left without power as utilities tried to prevent more fires amid raging winds. on.wsj.com/32YtHHe

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom