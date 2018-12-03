PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Dec 3

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- China agreed to cut tariffs on American cars, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter. The announcement came after a weekend dinner between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires at which the U.S. postponed its threat to increase tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods to 25% from 10%. on.wsj.com/2KOZlyC

- Nexstar Media Group Inc has reached an agreement in principle to buy Tribune Media Co for about $4.1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter, a tie-up that would create the largest local TV company in the United States. on.wsj.com/2KSIElS

- The leader of western Canada's oil-rich province of Alberta, Rachel Notley, said on Sunday she is forcing oil companies to cut crude production by nearly 9% for next year in a bid to lift depressed prices. on.wsj.com/2KVltrb

- Supreme Court justices on Monday will effectively be asked to rule on the jurisprudence of their newest colleague, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in a fraud case that tests how far the Securities and Exchange Commission can go in holding stockbrokers accountable for disseminating false statements to clients. on.wsj.com/2KN68sz

- Russia and Saudi Arabia have agreed to extend OPEC's efforts to stabilize oil markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said over the weekend, as the broader coalition of producers inches closer to a deal this week. on.wsj.com/2KO6y1D (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)