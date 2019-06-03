PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 3

June 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Justice Department's plans to investigate Alphabet Inc's Google have been building over time, amid a growing public conversation about whether the government should do more to scrutinize the handful of giant tech firms that dominate the U.S. landscape. on.wsj.com/2Z4Ept0

- U.S. air-safety regulators said nearly 150 parts inside the wings of more than 310 of Boeing Co's 737 jets, including grounded MAX models, may be defective and need to be replaced. on.wsj.com/2Z90OFX

- CVS Health Corp is expected to defend its acquisition of insurer Aetna Inc in two high-profile settings Tuesday, seeking to sell skeptical investors and a federal judge on the nearly $70 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2Z96ks5

- China and Mexico both signaled a willingness to negotiate with Washington over escalating trade issues, while the Trump administration took to the airwaves to defend its use of tariffs to gain concessions from trading partners. on.wsj.com/2Z47nti (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)