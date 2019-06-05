PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 5

June 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The board of Renault SA said it needs more time to weigh a merger proposal from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV , that would create the world's third-largest auto maker by production. on.wsj.com/2KAHeOT

- CVS Health Corp, under pressure to reassure skeptical investors after its merger with Aetna Inc, said it would return to profit growth next year and detailed a vision that drives down medical costs. on.wsj.com/2MtAZPq

- Medical-testing giant Laboratory Corp of America said 7.7 million of its patients may be affected by the same data breach at a collections firm that also did business with Quest Diagnostics Inc. on.wsj.com/2Z30JDm

- American cruise ships will be barred from going to Cuba under strict travel restrictions rolled out Tuesday by the Trump administration, as it ratchets up pressure on Havana to abandon its support of Venezuela's beleaguered government. on.wsj.com/2KtEWRd (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)