PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Aug 6

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- New Media Investment Group Inc, the parent of GateHouse Media, is buying Gannett Co Inc, in a $1.4 billion deal, the companies said Monday. on.wsj.com/2MI5zTU

- Democratic senator Ron Wyden on Monday sent a letter to Amazon.com Inc's Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos requesting details about the security of Amazon's cloud service, which stored the 106 million Capital One Financial Corp credit-card records allegedly stolen by an accused hacker. on.wsj.com/2MIfaK7

- Marriott International Inc said on Monday it booked a $126 million charge in the latest quarter tied to a massive data breach disclosed last year and lowered financial projections for the year. on.wsj.com/2MG6IeE

- The U.S. Treasury labeled China a currency manipulator after the Chinese central bank let the yuan depreciate, capping a day of trade-war escalations that sparked a global fall in financial markets and fears the clash could stall the economic expansion of the United States. on.wsj.com/2MF19Nq

- The Trump administration imposed a total economic embargo against the government of Venezuela, a significant escalation of pressure against the regime of President Nicolás Maduro and countries including Russia and China that continue to support him, a senior administration official said. on.wsj.com/2MHM4eb

- Former Vice President for the United Auto Workers Union, Norwood Jewell, was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison by a U.S. district judge in Detroit on Monday for accepting illegal payments from executives at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV . on.wsj.com/2YtFCye (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)