PRESS DIGEST -Wall Street Journal - Aug 16

Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.

- Harry Markopolos, a whistleblower in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi case, On Thursday alleged that General Electric Co's cash situation is worse than disclosed and that the company needs to boost its insurance reserves. on.wsj.com/2ZaYi5w

- Before a giant data breach at Capital One Financial Corp employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to help spot and defend against hacks, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2Z7CKH1

- Latin American airline group Avianca Holdings SA is investigating whether it violated U.S. foreign bribery law by giving free tickets and upgrades to government officials. on.wsj.com/2Zc0J7O

- Marcato Capital Management LP's assets fell to around $250 million at midyear from $3.2 billion in 2015, people familiar with the numbers said. Marcato's decline in assets is due to poor performance and client redemptions, the people familiar said. on.wsj.com/2Z40dJ7

- North Korea fired two short-range projectiles off the country's east coast, Seoul officials said, extending a string of weapons tests that come amid stalled nuclear talks with Washington and a continuing U.S.-South Korea military exercise that has angered Pyongyang. on.wsj.com/307HZnl

- U.S. retail sales, a measure of purchases at stores, restaurants and online, climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in July from a month earlier, the Commerce Department said Thursday. on.wsj.com/303eBhY