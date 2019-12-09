PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Dec 9

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- House Democrats and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are nearing a deal for Congress to pass a modified United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, though hurdles remain, according to people familiar with the negotiations. on.wsj.com/2rrXfPN

- Leonard Green & Partners, the Los Angeles-based buyout firm that has backed burger chain Shake Shack, apparel retailer J.Crew and UK fitness chain Pure Gym Ltd, has raised $14.75 billion for two new funds, including a middle-market focused fund, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2E0OUoY

- The International Monetary Fund gave tentative approval to a $5.5 billion lending program for Ukraine, after months of prodding Ukraine's new president to clean up corruption and straighten out the banking sector. on.wsj.com/353j8Uj

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom